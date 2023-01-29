JUST IN
Our becoming bank rests on regulatory intent for NBFCs: Piramal Capital MD
Ramping up Chennai plant to reduce waiting period, says BMW group president
By March, we'll be closer to pre-Covid levels: ESAF Small Finance Bank MD
Margins to improve by 200-250 bps next quarter: LTIMindtree CEO
Marginal growth in demand expected in 2023: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
Adani to unlock value in airports, data centres in future, says group CFO
Facebook co-founder's investment fund closes third series at $2.1 bn
Can help Indian govt replicate digital public goods in other EMs: IBM CEO
Ceat is planning to invest in off-highway tyres segment: Anant Goenka
IT may turn the corner, banks' outperformance to continue: ABSL AMC CEO
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
M&A, other corporate deals surpass pre-Covid levels in 2022: PwC report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Our becoming bank rests on regulatory intent for NBFCs: Piramal Capital MD

In a Q&A, Jairam Sridharan dwells on his company's proposed retail thrust and the challenges facing the NBFC sector

Topics
Piramal Capital | Q&A | Piramal Finance

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance
Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance

Piramal Finance, the lending arm of the Piramal Group, has drawn a roadmap to increase its business to Rs one trillion in the next 3-4 years. Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, shared the group's plans in an interview with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Piramal Capital

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 16:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.