Our entire biz will be digital in coming yrs: Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj

Set to take his financial services business to the next level of digitisation, Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, spoke to Surajeet Das Gupta about his plans.

Edited excerpts: After the heady growth of the financial services business in the last few years, what is your key focus area now? The pandemic has made us pause, rethink and reset our business and re-organise our thoughts. Our new three-in-one app puts consumers right in the front for frictionless access to our multiple products and services, as well as the investment products which we sell for ...