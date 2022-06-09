Outsourcer iEnergizer Ltd in discussions on sale to buyout firm BPEA

-
ALSO READ
European buyout giant EQT to buy Baring Private Equity Asia for $7.5 bn
Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeks bail in money laundering case
Ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh 'mastermind' in money laundering case: ED
RBI likely to introduce a comprehensive IT outsourcing framework
CMS Info Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 205-216/share, to open on Dec 21
-
iEnergizer Ltd., the digital content and business process outsourcing company, said it’s in preliminary talks about a potential sale to buyout firm Baring Private Equity Asia.
The London-listed company is undertaking a review of strategic options “in order to maximize value for all existing shareholders,” it said in a statement Thursday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Discussions with BPEA are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a deal, iEnergizer said.
BPEA has until July 7 to announce a firm intention to bid for iEnergizer, according to the statement. Shares of the Guernsey-based company jumped as much as 9.1% on Thursday, their largest intraday gain since February, after Bloomberg News reported iEnergizer was exploring a sale. They were up 8.1% at 1:06 p.m. in London, giving iEnergizer a market value of £810 million ($1 billion).
iEnergizer has been working with an adviser to gauge interest from potential bidders, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier. Anil Aggarwal, iEnergizer’s founder and chief executive officer, is the controlling shareholder, according to its annual report.
iEnergizer offers customer management and custom content development services, according to its website. Founded in 2000 in India, the company employs more than 22,000 people across nine delivery centers worldwide. Its customers are based primarily in the US and India, the annual report shows.
The company acquired content production and digital media firm Aptara Inc. in 2012 for $150 million.
Outsourcing firms have benefited from the digitization that accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, driving a wave of deals. Mindtree Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., two software firms controlled by Larsen & Toubro Ltd., agreed to merge last month at a combined $18 billion market value.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU