Over 10,000 retail shareholders bought Jet Airways stock in last 6 months

Retail investors have been buying the stock over the last six months despite increasing signs of strain at the cash-strapped airline. stopped flying on Wednesday after State Bank of India (SBI) and other lenders they wouldn’t provide any more funds to keep the airline afloat.

In a situation reminiscent of Kingfisher Airlines, which saw retail investors buying into the company on hopes of a turnaround, the total number of retail investors in Jet has increased by 11,680 in the last six months alone. Retail investors are individuals who hold up to Rs 2 lakh of share capital in the company. Their total stake has increased from 9.82 per cent to 11.42 per cent in the same period. There are 1,38,000 retail investors in the airline as of March 2019.

The sector as a whole has been facing difficulties due to issues including taxation and tariff policies, according to Ajay Bodke, chief executive officer of portfolio management services at financial services firm Prabhudas Lilladher. This has impacted the sector and its health in addition to poor management by owners of various airlines.

“Jet's failure follows a raft of other failures in the sector like Kingfisher, Deccan, etc. The national carrier Air India is a basket case kept alive by the government by infusing thousands of crores of taxpayers’ revenues. It is a wake-up call for the aviation authorities to seriously ponder as to why India is emerging as a treacherous graveyard for Indian carriers,” he said.

Jet had a net debt of Rs 7,299 crore as of December 31, 2018. The accumulated losses have risen to Rs 13,980 crore.

The airline was supposed to initially get Rs 1,500 crore in interim funds with the help of banks. There is said to have been lack of consensus among the banks about what some saw as a move that could result in lenders losing even more money, Business Standard had reported earlier.

“Late last night we were informed by SBI, on behalf of the consortium of Indian lenders, that they are unable to consider our request for interim funding. Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source of funding was forthcoming, it would therefore not have been possible for us to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going…. Over the last several weeks and months we have tried every means possible to seek funding, both interim as well as long term funding, to keep our operations going. Unfortunately, despite the very best of our efforts, we have been left with no other choice today,” said Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube in statement on the company website.

The stock was down 25.68 per cent in the afternoon, trading at Rs.178.75 per share, showed data on the National Stock Exchange.