Over 2,100 delivery partners gain from Swiggy's mental health counselling

At a time when Covid-19 pandemic has caused upheavals across many aspects of daily life, food-delivery firm has recognised the crucial need for a support system to assist delivery partners with psychological wellness. The firm has partnered with ePsyclinic to provide on-call counselling services to its delivery partners via a hotline number. The helpline was activated 15 days ago and has already come to the aid of over 2,100 delivery partners, often at crucial junctures, to help them cope with various challenges through guided therapy sessions. Continuing to work in the current environment is complex and it is imperative to consider the mental wellbeing of the delivery partners.

An impact report on the counselling sessions indicated that the delivery partners sought assistance on various issues such as anxiety around the uncertainty of the future, physical health and finances. The other challenges included career, struggle in relation to balancing different aspects of life and issues in personal relationships.

“The counselling helpline initiative with the help of ‘ePsyclinic helpline’ has fulfilled Swiggy’s aim of providing all-round wellness benefits to delivery partners during these difficult times,” said Rajesh Nair, vice president, operations, “We are touched by the feedback received from delivery partners on the positive impact it has had on them, and we will keep this going in support of our frontline heroes.”





The company said about 20 per cent of the delivery partners opted for recurring therapy sessions and have been greatly benefited in managing difficult life situations. They have reported that the counselling sessions have helped them cope better with the daily challenges of the ‘new normal’ and made them feel more hopeful of the future. These sessions have also boosted their motivation, helped them develop a more positive self-image and navigate personal relationships with greater ease.

For instance, Farhad (name changed), a Swiggy delivery partner, reaches out to the ePsyclinic helpline daily. He sought help for depression and nightmares that he experienced recently after losing his father. The bereavement had caused him to lose hope and he found himself unable to carry out his daily duties. After a few difficult sessions and 11 days of regularly reaching out to the helpline, Farhad experienced an internal shift and has started developing a positive outlook towards his career, supporting his mother through this tough phase and says he is hopeful of having his own family someday.

Shipra Dawar, founder of ePsyclinic by IWill, said, Swiggy was one of the first startups to understand the importance of mental wellness for its large delivery partner base during this pandemic. It is taking up the initiative to provide 24/7 high-quality counselling support for its delivery partners.

“Addressing mental health issues is the need of the hour and Swiggy’s leadership has been ahead of the curve in acknowledging this and addressing the same,” said Dawar. “Together with Swiggy, in the forthcoming months, we hope to reach a large base of Swiggy delivery partners and their families to ensure that they receive continued access to high-quality counselling services totally free of cost.”