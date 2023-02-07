Over 75% Indian workplaces lack basic facilities for PwD: Randstad survey

Three out of every four workplaces in India lack basic facilities for People with Disabilities (PwD), a report released on Tuesday revealed. The basic facilities in the report include accessible toilets, technical aids, and appropriate seating arrangements.

According to the "Embracing All Abilities" report released by HR services firm Randstad India with Randstad RiseSmart and Vocellea, 65 per cent of the business leaders in India believe that their organisation has policies to include PwD. The findings reveal that there is a gap between the policies for the disabled and their implementation.

"These numbers clearly reveal the fact that today, the majority of the Indian private and public sector lack accountability metrics, effectiveness and policy-oriented actions when it comes to People with Disabilities," the report said.

The report also mentioned that 67 per cent of respondents from Indian public sector and 55 per cent from Indian private sector mentioned that inclusion is present, but not mandated in their goals. Moreover, half of the business leaders from public sector companies and 27 per cent from private sector companies opined that they do not have fair PwD policies within their organisations.

However, Indian businesses are working towards hiring external groups to improve the inclusion of PwD. Also, 42 per cent of the business leaders said that sensitisation programs include training on working with PwD in their organisations.

"While many companies in India are still working towards creating inclusive workplaces, we believe that by fostering positive role models, investing in necessary infrastructure and accommodation facilities, and implementing effective policies and legal frameworks, we could fast-track significant progress in this area," said Viswanath PS, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at Randstad India.

"While policies and infrastructure for people with disabilities are important to achieve true inclusion, organizations must also focus on non-discrimination and create a level-playing field for all in workplaces, to acknowledge and leverage the immense value that PwDs can bring to the table. I believe leaders who model PwD and other forms of inclusion through their behaviour and goals demonstrate the organization's commitment to these values and act as ambassadors for the desired culture," Viswanath added.