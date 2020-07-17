Over-communicate but don't micromanage: Handy tips for our new work ways

Work from home requires homework. By now we all know that if we are to get into work mode, we need to first of all dress for it.

But that’s just the first step. “Create an environment as close to that of the office as possible,” says corporate etiquette trainer Shital Kakkar Mehra. And if you are the boss, then quickly get into the habit of constantly “over-communicating,” she advises. In the absence of face-to-face meetings, informal interactions and “water cooler talk”, which are a given in offices, rumours and speculations over sales, ...