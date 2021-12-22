OYO announces hiring 2 senior leaders for engineering and data science

OYO, the global travel technology platform, said on Wednesday it is appointing two new senior leaders for engineering and data science.

Nirdosh Chouhan joins from Apple to be OYO’s Senior Vice President of Engineering. Kranthi Mitra Adusumilli, who was previously with online food delivery firm Swiggy, will be OYO’s Senior Principal Data Scientist.

Chouhan will oversee OYO’s core engineering platforms. Armed with more than 18 years of experience, he will focus on scaling systems for OYO’s growth. An alumni of IIM Bangalore, he has previously been associated with large global technology such as Apple, Oracle and Infosys amongst others.

“I truly believe that with the power of engineering, we can simplify experiences. Discovering compelling new experiences and product features continuously is a big part of OYO’s DNA,” said Chouhan in a statement.

Adusumilli will lead OYO’s data science teams to build machine-learning algorithms for personalized experiences. He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and holds a PhD in Operations Research from The University of Texas at Austin. He has nearly two decades of experience in data science and AI technology. He has worked with such as Viki AI and Mu Sigma.

“OYO's mission to improve patrons' experience resonates with me. Along with being data-rich, there is an immense opportunity to deliver impact through robust AI solutions like personalization and pricing. Excited to join at this juncture and hope to expedite the AI journey,” he said in a statement.

Chouhan and Adusumilli will report to Ankit Mathuria, Chief Technology Officer,

These strategic hires will bring more experience at leadership roles in technology and product and bolster OYO’s next phase of product and tech-led growth across geographies.

As of March 31, 2021, nearly 13.2 per cent of OYO’s total workforce are a part of the engineering function, with a majority based in India.

“I, along with the entire leadership and technology team are extremely happy to welcome Nirdosh and Kranthi to our family. I am confident that with their deep expertise and diverse experiences from different industries and businesses, they will take OYO’s products and services to the next level,” said Mathuria.

Separately, the company has also begun hiring across top university campuses. The company has visited 7 of the 10 IITs and rolled out more than 40 offers.

Earlier this year, the company hired Mathuria as CTO who has previously worked at Amazon. In August 2021, announced intent to hire over 300 technology professionals including software development, engineering and product managers, designers, data scientists across entry-level to senior leadership roles.