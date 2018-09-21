OYO plans to hire over 2,000 tech experts, engineers by 2020, says founder

-
ALSO READ
Budget hospitality start-up OYO is replicating its India strategy in China
Soon-to-become Unicorns: OYO inches closer to $1-billion valuation mark
In less than a year, OYO's China business is half as big as India's
OYO enters Chinese market as part of its overseas expansion plans
SoftBank-backed OYO now 100,000 rooms brand, eyes another 100,000 by Mar 1
-
Hospitality firm OYO on Friday said it plans to hire over 2,000 technology experts and engineers by 2020.
At OYO, 700 technology experts and engineers have developed over 20 in-house products helping 10,000 plus asset partners globally and making them better hospitality players, OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.
"With another 2,020 experts joining us by 2020, we will continue to invest in technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT, that will make curated guest experiences at every price point a reality, while ensuring sustainable incomes for partners and livelihood opportunities for several Indians," he added.
As an intersection of real estate, hospitality and technology, the company has over 20 technological products that power various business verticals, OYO said.
At present, the company offers multiple app-based solutions for its customers, employees and asset partners, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU