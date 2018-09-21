OYO plans to hire over 2,000 tech experts, engineers by 2020, says founder

firm on Friday said it plans to hire over 2,000 technology experts and engineers by 2020.

At OYO, 700 technology experts and engineers have developed over 20 in-house products helping 10,000 plus asset partners globally and making them better players, Founder and CEO said.

"With another 2,020 experts joining us by 2020, we will continue to invest in technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT, that will make curated guest experiences at every price point a reality, while ensuring sustainable incomes for partners and livelihood opportunities for several Indians," he added.

As an intersection of real estate, and technology, the company has over 20 technological products that power various business verticals, said.

At present, the company offers multiple app-based solutions for its customers, employees and asset partners, it added.