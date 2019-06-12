OYO's hospitality paid loyalty programme touches 1.5 million subscribers

and Homes on Tuesday said Wizard, its hospitality paid loyalty programme, had reached 1.5 million users, contributing to about 25 per cent of its bookings. Wizard, the company’s reward programme for frequent customers, comes with benefits such as guaranteed discounts, cashback, discount coupons and upgrades. The members usually repeat their use of OYO, twice compared to regular users. For Wizard hotels, in particular, 70 per cent transactions by Wizard members are made on Wizard hotels, resulting in higher income as compared to non-Wizard ones. “Customer experience is a priority for us, and with OYO Wizard, we have created one of the most comprehensive loyalty reward programmes in the industry. With this paid programme, we give our loyal users the power to choose. We find it extremely rewarding to recognise the loyal guests and strengthen relationships by providing high-rated at best price. With OYO Wizard, we strive to reach 3-4X of our customer base by year-end,” said Aditya Ghosh, CEO of OYO (India and South Asia).

At present, OYO Wizard is available across three levels — Wizard Blue (Rs 99 for 6-month membership), Wizard Silver (Rs 199 for 1-year membership) and Wizard Gold (Rs 399 for 2-year membership). Members can avail additional 5 per cent discount on all Wizard member (over and above existing discounts), an additional 10 per cent on Wizard Base hotel selected by the user and Instant OYO Money rewards worth Rs 500, Rs 1,200 and Rs 3,000 for Blue, Silver and Gold, respectively.

There are more benefits provided to members in the higher tiers, including 40 per cent discount vouchers and OYO Money cashback on every check-in. There is an ongoing rewards campaign where Wizard members can earn a free membership upgrade to OYO Wizard Silver by checking-in to an OYO.

Over 6,000 hotels under OYO’s 9,000 hotels portfolio in India have partnered this programme. Currently, every fourth room in India is booked by a Wizard member, the company said. Moreover, OYO Wizard members are saving about four times the subscription fees within the first six months of membership purchase, making it a compelling value proposition for guests.