Oyo to hire 300 tech employees over six months for multiple roles

Global travel technology company said it will hire over 300 technology professionals over the next six months, in profiles including software development, engineering and product managers, designers, data scientists across entry-level to senior leadership roles.

seeks to hire full-stack teams with key skill sets and expertise in the areas of machine learning, data engineering and information security, Android and iOS developers. The expanded design, product and engineering teams will be responsible for building long-term capabilities for from scratch and update the current tech capabilities. The travel technology player is set to introduce several innovations and commit to investments in technology, further optimising revenues for hotel owners, while improving user experience for customers.

The company has a tech stack of over 50 products and more than 500 microservices, including its consumer and partner apps such as Oyo, Oyo OS, Co-Oyo, as well as several applications led by AI, ML and analytics such as a dynamic pricing app called Tariff Manager, OTA (online travel agents) performance management, Discover Oyo, personalized recommendations, Yo! Chatbot, among others.

Ankit Mathuria, Chief Technology Officer, Oyo, said, ”At Oyo, we believe in the philosophy to keep the ‘geek’ alive in our techies...We’ve been blessed to have a diverse pool of tech talent and believe that each new bright mind will bring gripping ideas to the table, ultimately leading towards our goal to build a tech-first global platform that truly sets the tone for the future of travel. We welcome passionate talent that’s looking for opportunities to make a real difference and fuel the next wave of growth for Oyo. We promise an enabling working environment and an opportunity to experiment and innovate.”

The will play a critical role in accelerating Oyo’s transformation to a global full-stack technology provider for small and mid-sized hotels and homes, the firm said in a statement.

It has seen its improved app ecosystem provide a double increase in revenues for new hotels and homes that join its network. The firm said an Oyo is booked every 0.56 seconds, owing to the easy and responsive systems built by Oyo’s engineering and product teams. Some other interesting aspects of Oyo’s tech stack include Yo! Chatbot, which resolves 85 per cent of its consumer queries and complaints and the company’s machine-learning-based dynamic pricing algorithm, which does up to 60 million micro-optimisations per day, further empowering small and medium businesses to maximise their revenues across the world.

“Over the past year and a half, we’ve been doubling down on our technology and pioneered several industry-first innovations to enhance customer experiences and maximise revenues for SMEs of hotels and homes. As an organisation that is deeply committed to solving problems with technology, inducting top tech talent is a key priority for us," said Dinesh Ramamurthi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Oyo.

Oyo has already begun onboarding over 50 mid-level tech talent and around 150 campus recruits from top universities across India. The candidates will go through rigorous competency-based technical discussions followed by detailed conversations with Oyo leaders. Additionally, approx. 100 offers will be rolled out in the upcoming placement season.

As Oyo leads with tech and product innovations for growth, the company is also actively considering bringing back ex-Oyopreneurs from its technology team.

It has rolled out comprehensive pay packages, a combination of fixed pay, bonuses & stock options, for all, including freshers. In a constantly evolving technology space, the company provides upskilling opportunities for employees through several internal development programmes, the company said in a statement.

Tech Council is a program that creates an exciting environment for engineers, product developers, data scientists, designers, and other tech professionals, giving them an opportunity to solve complex problems through hackathons, stretch assignments, or even SWAT Slack groups. Employees also have the liberty to apply for opportunities in other teams at Oyo to deepen their skills and knowledge.