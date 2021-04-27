Oyo to let Covid-19 patients and frontline workers books stays through app

Hotel chain Oyo is rolling out a feature on its app that will let users book their quarantine stay, extending a facility the firm had provided in partnership with other stakeholders last year.

"We have launched the Oyo Care initiative so that our guests can self-isolate by choosing an OYO next door. Hoping to unburden healthcare workers, patients’ families & contain the spread of the virus by providing safe spaces for quarantine. Stay safe, stay healthy," tweeted founder and CEO Oyo Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal.

Last year, Oyo Care tied up with several hospitals, ministries and government authorities to offer quarantine facilities for stranded tourists, frontline workers, the medical community and asymptomatic patients. In light of the rising cases in the second wave of Covid-19, Oyo has reinitiated the programme to further support the quarantine requirements of Covid-19 positive patients.

"Oyo's presence across India enables us to support the healthcare system that has been stretched for space during such times. We are dedicating select properties across cities as quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID-19 positive patients,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Oyo INSEA. “We also empathize with and stand ready to welcome frontline workers such as health care professionals, law

enforcement authorities, essential workers or even a relative of a COVID-19 patient who needs safe and affordable accommodation options near a hospital," he added.

Oyo Care has tied up with over 30 hospitals, several government authorities and private sector to open its doors to dedicated properties across cities as self-isolation and quarantine centres for health care professionals, frontline workers and offer a safe stay for relatives of Covid-19 positive patients near hospitals and several others.

It is also serving the accommodation requirements for the employees of local government bodies. Oyo will also provide accommodation for post-travel isolation for tourists, and individuals travelling for emergencies, and other reasons.

Oyo has implemented several precautionary and hygienic measures to ensure the health and safety of its guests, employees, partners and vendors. Some of these include sanitised stays, sanitised before your eyes, contactless check-ins, app and WhatsApp-based assistance with its chatbot - Yo! Chat. Since its launch in October 2020, Oyo has ensured 3.5 million safe check-ins with its Sanitised Before Your Eyes initiative, it said in a statement.