Packaged food market crosses Rs 5 trn as users switch to branded items

The branded packaged food market expanded 17.6 per cent in 2018 to cross the Rs 5-trillion-mark for the first time as almost all categories posted a healthy double-digit growth.

The market, which includes broad categories like edible oil, dairy and baby food, stood at Rs 5.1 trillion in 2018 – up from Rs 4.3 trillion a year ago, market research provider Euromonitor International said. According to the firm’s analysis, migration of consumers from non-branded packaged food products to branded ones was the key driver. “Edible oil and dairy products and alternatives ...