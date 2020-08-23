Pandemic brings kitchen appliance sales back to last year's level by volume

Kitchens have become busier than ever as people spend more time at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trend has propelled the growth of small appliances including products such as ovens, toasters, grillers, blenders, induction cookers, pressure cookers and mixer-grinders.

Players, say experts, are back to last year's levels in terms of volume sales, with demand continuing to surge. "Demand is not a problem at all. The challenge is how do you fulfil it because there are localised lockdowns in a few places. Having said that, the industry is back to last year's numbers, ...