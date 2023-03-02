Pankaj Gupta appointed as MD and CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance

-
ALSO READ
New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts
Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns; pens a heartfelt farewell note
Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms
Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%
Irdai draft norms do away with specific caps on commissions to agents
-
Pankaj Gupta has been appointed as the MD & CEO of the Pramerica Life Insurance. Gupta will succeed Kalpana Sampat.
He will be responsible for driving strategic growth led transformation to bring Pramerica Life amongst the leading life Insurance companies in India.
Gupta joins Pramerica Life Insurance from HDFC Life, where he was the Group Head – Distribution Strategy & Alliances and was part of HDFC Life’s top Leadership team.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 20:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU