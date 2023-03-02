JUST IN
Foxconn to set up electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana
Jio to become world's largest 5G network with affordable services: Oommen
In search of funding, Vodafone Idea dials up KKR, Temasek Holdings
Adani sells shares worth Rs 15,446 cr to US equity boutique GQG Partners
Adani Group sells Rs 15,446-cr stake to US equity boutique GQG Partners
Workplace imbalance hurting, expect employee engagement in 2023: Experts
Online pharmacies suffer without regulatory prescriptions in India
GreenLine Logistics signs LNG supply agreement with Baidyanath LNG
Telecom operator Airtel reaches 1 mn customer mark on 5G network in Mumbai
Intend to take decisive steps through launch of Comet: MD, MG Motor India
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Foxconn to set up electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pankaj Gupta appointed as MD and CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance

He will be responsible for driving strategic growth led transformation to bring Pramerica Life amongst the leading life Insurance companies in India

Topics
Pramerica

BS Reporter 

Pankaj Gupta
Pankaj Gupta

Pankaj Gupta has been appointed as the MD & CEO of the Pramerica Life Insurance. Gupta will succeed Kalpana Sampat.

He will be responsible for driving strategic growth led transformation to bring Pramerica Life amongst the leading life Insurance companies in India.

Gupta joins Pramerica Life Insurance from HDFC Life, where he was the Group Head – Distribution Strategy & Alliances and was part of HDFC Life’s top Leadership team.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pramerica

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 20:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.