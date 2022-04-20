Pantomath Group launches Rs 500 cr pre-IPO fund in maiden closed-end series

Pantomath Group announced the first closing of its pre- fund, India Inflection Opportunity (IIOF), with a target of raising Rs 500 crore (plus additional green shoe of Rs 250 crore) in its maiden closed-end series.

The has garnered 25 per cent of its target corpus. Simultaneous to the first closing, the has confirmed to have made its first investment as well, demonstrating the steady opportunity line-up.

IIOF, a category-II alternative investment fund (AIF), aims to harness the opportunity of investing at a pre- stage in Indian growth stage businesses that are on the verge of a big breakout, thus investing with a clear focus of value arbitrage, without taking long-term risk. The fund will invest in diverse pre- opportunities, aligned with India’s rising economy, in three broad themes such as Make in India, Rural Consumption, and Impact investing.

“India Inflection Opportunity Fund is focused on under-penetrated businesses with established foundations and visible growth trajectory. We would like to focus on the huge addressable market opportunity, avoiding ventures with negative cash flows and bleeding balance sheets. Our fund will provide the growth capital to various enterprises through an active ownership approach,” said Madhu Lunawat, who is managing the fund.