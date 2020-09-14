Paracetamol curbs amid Covid-19 pandemic dent sales during monsoon

Paracetamol, a common pain and fever medication sold over the counter, has seen a significant fall in sales in the last few months. Sales of paracetamol are typically high during monsoon when cold and flu ailments are common. However, owing to government legislation (state level) and monitoring of cold and flu drugs, sales of paracetamol at the retail level has suffered this year.

What’s more, sales of key brands (which have a higher recall value) have seen a bigger plunge. Sample this: Sales of paracetamol as a category is down 20.5 per cent in August. Sales of Calpol (a ...