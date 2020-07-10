Parle, Amul, Clinic Plus shampoo top 3 FMCG brands in India: Report

Findings of the latest edition of the Kantar Worldpanel’s Brand Footprint Report released on Friday shows that Parle, Amul, and Clinic Plus shampoo are the top three fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands in India. Compiled annually, the ranking has been derived on the basis of consumer reach points, a metric that measures how many households are buying a brand and how often.

While two-thirds of the top 50 list consisted of Indian-origin brands, their growth was only 16 per cent over the last year, the market research agency said. Global brands, which constituted a third of the top 50 list, grew 29 per cent over the last year, the report said.



