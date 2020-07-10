Parle, Amul, Clinic Plus shampoo top 3 FMCG brands in India: Report

JUST IN
Kubota Corp gets CCI nod for acquisition of 9% stake in Escorts
Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

While two-thirds of the top 50 list consisted of Indian-origin brands, their growth was only 16 per cent over the last year, the market research agency said.

Findings of the latest edition of the Kantar Worldpanel’s Brand Footprint Report released on Friday shows that Parle, Amul, and Clinic Plus shampoo are the top three fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands in India. Compiled annually, the ranking has been derived on the basis of consumer reach points, a metric that measures how many households are buying a brand and how often.

While two-thirds of the top 50 list consisted of Indian-origin brands, their growth was only 16 per cent over the last year, the market research agency said. Global brands, which constituted a third of the top 50 list, grew 29 per cent over the last year, the report said.


First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 22:16 IST

