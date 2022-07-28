JUST IN

Parle Products remains most chosen FMCG brand for 10 years in a row: Report

The number of brands growing in terms of CRP improved in 2021 (70 per cent), over 2020 (56 per cent)

Sharleen D’souza 
For record 10 years in a row, Parle Products has topped the rankings for most chosen FMGG brands, according to a report by Kantar India. It is followed by Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus, and Tata Consumer Products in the latest 2021 report, which ranks the most chosen FMCG brands based on consumer reach points (CRPs).

With a CRP score of 6,531 million, Parle holds the top spot. Overall, CRPs have increased from 89 billion to 98 billion, with the growth rate going up from 3 per cent in 2020 to 9 per cent in 2021, the report said.

The report said this growth in CRPs was driven by the food, health & beauty, and beverages categories.

The number of brands growing in terms of CRP improved in 2021 (70 per cent), over 2020 (56 per cent).

And, the bigger the brand, the faster was the growth. Big brands (with over 61 per cent penetration levels) grew the fastest in 2021 -- 8 per cent over 2020, Kantar India said in its report.

K Ramakrishnan, MD, South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar said: “As consumers returned to the marketplace in droves, frequency jumped significantly, which is reflected in the big jumps most brands took in their CRPs.”

2021 Rank

2020 Rank

Brand

Consumer Reach Points (million)

1

1

Parle Products

6531

2

2

Amul

5561

3

3

Britannia

5370

4

4

Clinic Plus

4506

5

5

Tata Consumer Products

2723

6

6

Ghadi

2315

7

7

Nandini

2278

8

8

Colgate

2134

9

9

Aavin

2024

10

10

Lifebuoy

1896

Source: Kantar India
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 17:52 IST

