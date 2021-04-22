Parle Products to leverage on IBM hybrid cloud and AI to drive growth

today announced that it is working with Parle Products, the largest selling biscuit brand in India, to help it more quickly and effectively bring its products to market by leveraging

Parle will leverage IBM’s hybrid cloud, security and AI capabilities, along with IBM's business consulting and technology services. This will help Parle get its products, such as Parle-G, the world's top-selling biscuit by volume, to market at the right time and in the right place.

Ajay Chauhan, Executive Director, Parle Products, said, "As the largest biscuit brand provider in India, our priority is meeting the growing demands of Indian consumers. By working with to accelerate our journey to the and strengthen our security posture, we will work to uncover new ways to reduce time-to-market and streamline operations – a significant milestone for us."

By embracing a hybrid cloud-based approach, Parle expects to innovate more quickly – finding new ways to get its products into the homes of consumers, even as the global pandemic creates challenges in the supply chain and mandates that some employees work remotely. Through streamlining operations and achieving greater scalability to meet changing demands, Parle expects to witness business growth in India and beyond.

Parle will leverage key IBM technologies and services across hybrid and AI.

By migrating its mission-critical SAP workloads, ERP, supply chain, and analytics applications to IBM Cloud, Parle can boost productivity across business functions such as finance, HR, and procurement. This can also help the company meet the evolving needs of its growing ecosystem of wholesalers and retailers.

With the intelligent AI-based supply chain, IBM will help design a critical KPIs-based performance management framework using IBM Watson Studio to measure and monitor the health of Parle's business processes and their outcomes. Intelligent workflows will further fuel Parle's agenda on appropriate product mix, faster planning and scheduling, and optimized supply chain costs.

Parle will be leveraging IBM’s deep industry expertise with IBM Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Technology Services (GTS) to host its workloads on IBM Cloud.

“Distinguished brands such as Parle are looking to accelerate their operations now more than ever," said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India. "IBM’s collaboration with Parle has brought in decades of industry and technology expertise to help realize their vision of ensuring the right products are made available in the market at the right time. By leveraging the technologies like hybrid cloud and AI, underpinned by security, Parle will be well equipped to meet growing consumer demands, while security is at the forefront of their digital innovations."

IBM has a long-standing relationship with Parle, implementing and managing mission-critical ERP and other workloads. The work is designed to help Parle enhance demand sensing to increase efficiencies in production management, optimize inventory and logistics costs and bring intelligence to its sourcing activities.