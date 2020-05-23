Partnering govts to help people get reskilled: Coursera's Raghav Gupta

The non-stop overload of information, disinformation, memes, jokes, videos and webinars on the Covid-19 pandemic on every mobile device and gadget around the world would make anyone think everyone was up to their ears with the subject. Well, perish the thought.

On February 18, a bit ahead of when it caught collective global attention, online education giant Coursera launched a free course "Science Matters: Let's Talk About COVID-19" curated by Imperial College London on its platform. Since then, 105,000 (12,800 in India) have enrolled for it globally, making it the ...