Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 124,794; global tally at nears 5.3 mn

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: More than 2 million have recovered from virus globally
Coronavirus LIVE: Global carbon emissions fall 17% during pandemic peak
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt says India has done well as cases cross 100,000-mark
Coronavirus LIVE: India tally rises to 112,442; Mumbai records 24,118 cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-month-old boy dies in Punjab; India death toll 3,584
-
Coronavirus in India updates: India might have recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus-positive cases, of more than 6,568. suggest data compiled by Worldometer. The total number of cases in the country has reached 124,794, and as many as 3,726 people have died from the disease so far.
Projecting a contraction in growth for the current fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a further cut of 40 basis points each in repo and reverse repo rates, even as it warned that inflation, particularly in food, was on the rise again.
The government, meanwhile, has expanded its advisory on the use of HCQ on asymptomatic healthcare and frontline workers deployed in non-Covid and Covid areas.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 5,298,197 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 339,418. US President Donald Trump urged governors to let places of worship reopen after lockdown.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU