Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 124,794; global tally at nears 5.3 mn

in India updates: India might have recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus-positive cases, of more than 6,568. suggest data compiled by Worldometer. The total number of cases in the country has reached 124,794, and as many as 3,726 people have died from the disease so far.

Projecting a contraction in growth for the current fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a further cut of 40 basis points each in repo and reverse repo rates, even as it warned that inflation, particularly in food, was on the rise again.

The government, meanwhile, has expanded its advisory on the use of HCQ on asymptomatic healthcare and frontline workers deployed in non-Covid and Covid areas.

world update: Globally, 5,298,197 people have been infected by so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 339,418. US President Donald Trump urged governors to let places of worship reopen after

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates