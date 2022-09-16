Patanjali group eyes Rs 1 trillion turnover over the next 5-7 years

The group is targeting a turnover of Rs 1 trillion over the next five-seven years, from Rs 40,000 crore currently, yoga guru Ramdev said on Friday. The group shall also list

four of its -- Ayurved, Wellness, Patanjali Lifestyle, and Patanjali Medicine -- in five years and aims to boost its market capitalisation to Rs 5 trillion.

The group already has one listed entity -- Patanjali Foods, which was earlier called Ruchi Soya Industries.

It also plans to generate employment for over 500,000 people over the aforementioned period. Under Patanjali Wellness, the company intends to operate 25,000 beds and intends to double its centre count to 100, from 50 currently. “Our vision is to open 100,000 Patanjali Wellness centres and remove allopathic treatment as it is not needed, except for surgeries,” Ramdev claimed at a press conference.

He also said “100 legal notices and FIRs for criminal offences have been filed by us against those who tried to defame Patanjali Foods brand” but did not name against whom these FIRs have been filed.

He also said as part of malafide attempts, a sample of Patanjali Cow’s Desi Ghee failed to pass tests of RM value at a laboratory in Rudrapur. The report was given to the company in March. “We appealed against it and another sample of the same batch was tested at the National Foods Laboratories, Ghaziabad and the RM value was found to be 29.24, which was the best in the category,” Ramdev said.

Patanjali also plans to carry out oil palm plantations on over 1.5 mn acres in 55 districts of 11 states, and aims to earn annual returns of Rs 2,000 crore in five to seven years.

Ramdev said: “Oil palm plantations will give returns for next 40 years and India will save foreign exchange of Rs 3 trillion every year in edible oil imports.”

Patanjali Foods has broken the monopoly of MNCs in the natural nutraceuticals business and is coming up with “a new indigenous and righteous (sattvik)” avatar of multi-level marketing at national level as 50-80 per cent people are malnourished, he added.