Patanjali Group revenue crosses Rs 30,000 crore mark in FY21: Baba Ramdev

Haridwar-based ayurveda major Patanjali Group has managed to cross the Rs 30,000-crore revenue mark in 2020-21, its founder and promoter Baba Ramdev said on Tuesday. Last year’s financial numbers indicate the importance of its acquisition of Indore-based Ruchi Soya that catapulted the group’s revenue.
Of the multiple group firms, Ruchi Soya’s Rs 16,318 crore sales contributed 54 per cent towards Patanjali’s total revenue. The firm had posted Rs 13,118 crore revenue in FY20. Patanjali Ayurved, the group’s flagship entity till recently, grew its business by 8 per cent and posted Rs 9,784 crore revenue in FY21, said Ramdev. Patanjali Agro emerged as the third largest entity in the group with Rs 1,600 crore revenue, followed by Divya Pharmacy, the group’s medicine making arm.
According to Patanjali’s management, the group has extended its distribution network significantly in the recent past.
From less than 10,000 distribution points in 2018, its current reach stands at 55,751, including 100 sales depots and over 6,000 distributors. And its total retail reach has crossed 450,000 outlets.
The extended retail network will now help the group’s new initiatives such as entering the nutraceuticals and health supplements space. After getting into all key categories in the consumer staples market Patanjali is now launching over two dozen products in the health supplements market by leveraging Ruchi Soya’s Nutrela brand. It has already enhanced the high margin premium food & health portfolio through the Nutrela and Patnajali brands in several categories such as biscuits, breakfast cereals and instant noodles space, it said.
“We want to reduce India’s dependence on edible oil imports and are ramping up our capacity and diversifying our portfolio in that market”, said Ramdev.
