Patanjali has Plan B after a sluggish rise to Rs 120-billion sales

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group clocked Rs 120 billion in sales during 2017-18 (FY18), up from Rs 105.61 billion in the previous year, the latest figures sourced from the company show. Patanjali’s revenue grew in double digits, a yardstick of things going well at a time when businesses have faced speed bumps.

But, compare the sales growth number in FY18 — at 13.6 per cent — with that in the three preceding years, and the gap tells a story. In 2016-17, Patanjali sales had grown 111.2 per cent, in 2015-16 at 149.3 per cent, and in 2014-15 at 69.4 per ...