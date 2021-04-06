Pay Rs 79-cr GST dues to operate bank accounts, HC tells ByteDance

-
ALSO READ
ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment: Court filing
ByteDance challenges Trump's TikTok divestiture order in Court of Appeals
TikTok parent ByteDance seeks to raise cash at $180 bn valuation: Report
GST mop-up at record high, surges to Rs 1.15 trillion in December
Centre paid just Rs 6,140 cr to Maha out of Rs 46,950 cr GST dues: Governor
-
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed Chinese firm ByteDance to operate its Indian bank accounts, frozen by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities over alleged tax evasion, after depositing a sum of Rs 78.91 crore in a state-run bank.
The four blocked bank accounts of the TikTok parent, however, held insufficient funds to pay the amount, according to its court filing.
A Bench of Justices SP Deshmukh and Abhay Ahuja said ByteDance said the company could operate its other Indian bank accounts and utilise the remaining funds, after depositing Rs 78.91 crore in any nationalised bank.
The indirect taxes department has accused ByteDance of evading taxes and not paying its GST dues in full, a charge denied by the Chinese firm.
The tax intelligence agency in mid-March ordered HSBC and Citibank in Mumbai to freeze accounts of ByteDance India as it investigated some of the firm’s financial dealings.
ByteDance approached the HC last month denying all tax evasion allegations and seeking various reliefs, including challenging the provisional attachment order for freezing of its bank accounts in India.
Senior advocates Rafiq Dada and Vikram Nankani, who appeared for ByteDance, argued that since all the money in its bank accounts had been frozen, the company had been unable to pay its Indian staff salaries.
The counsel said tax evasion proceedings against ByteDance had been going on for two years. They said the company had provided the Indian authorities everything, including audited accounts, and yet, suddenly its accounts had been frozen.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU