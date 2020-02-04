Paytm is clearly ahead of Google Pay and PhonePe: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani says Paytm founder and Chief Executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma is “democratising digital payments in the country and nobody has done a better job than him.” Nilekani also threw a challenge to Sharma to build Aadhaar-enabled payments system and allow Paytm to work on feature phones.

In an interview with Peerzada Abrar & Yuvraj Malik, Sharma says when it comes to paying merchants; Paytm clearly dominates the market share. Edited excerpts: At what stage has India leapfrogged in the fintech sector and have we gone beyond ...