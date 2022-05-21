Paytm forms general insurance JV; to invest Rs 950 cr in 10 years

-
ALSO READ
Funds raised by Indian fintechs sees 296% jump in 2021 at $5.94 bn
IPO fireworks in New Year too; firms likely to garner Rs 1.5 trillion
Paytm's Madhur Deora gets additional role as CFO of One97 Communications
Spoiling the party: Paytm debacle roils market for unlisted shares
Greenlam to invest Rs 950 cr on new plant for plywood, particleboard biz
-
Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand, on Saturday said it has formed a joint venture general insurance company in which it has committed to invest Rs 950 crore over a period of 10 years.
The proposal to set up joint venture firm Paytm General Insurance Limited (PGIL) was approved by the board on May 20, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Initially, One97 Communications (OCL) will hold a 49 per cent stake in PGIL while the rest 51 per cent stake is to be owned by OCL's managing director Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led VSS Holding Private Limited (VHPL).
Post the investment, Paytm will hold 74 per cent stake in PGIL, reducing VHPL's stake in the company to 26 per cent.
The decision of Paytm board came after its group firm's transaction into a share purchase agreement to acquire Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited did not consummate within stipulated time frame.
In its exchange filing, OCL said that it has reappointed Sharma as its managing director for five years. Madhur Deora, the company's Group CFO and president, has been appointed on its board as a whole-time director for the next five years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU