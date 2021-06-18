Paytm looks to raise Rs 12,000 cr via fresh issue of shares, EGM on July 12

-
ALSO READ
Paytm crosses 1.2 bn monthly transactions, maintains leadership position
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions
Paytm board grants in-principle approval for around Rs 22,000 crore IPO
Paytm Money opens F&O trading, receives over 100,000 early access requests
-
Digital payments startup Paytm will ask for shareholder permission to sell about $1.6 billion in new stock as part of what’s set to be India’s largest-ever initial public offering.
The company wants to sell Rs 12,000 crore ($1.61 billion) in new shares plus a potential 1% for over-allotment, the company said in a notice for an extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled for July 12 in Delhi.
Paytm, formally called One97 Communications, is joining a global share sale frenzy with a plan to offer as much as $3 billion of shares in the IPO, Bloomberg News reported last month. Its shareholders include SoftBank Group Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Ant Group Co.
ALSO READ: JPMorgan, Goldman, two other banks hired by Paytm for proposed $3 bn IPO
So far in 2021, about $4 billion has been raised through IPOs in the South Asian nation, the best start to the year since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Earlier this month, Paytm asked its workers to formally declare if they wanted to sell stock as part of the public offering. The declarations would be required before the company finalizes its prospectus, expected to be submitted to the regulator in early July.
ALSO READ: Paytm sends 'offer for sale' to staff as it moves ahead with $3 bn IPO
Paytm will also propose removing founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s role as a “promoter” for the company, which may ease his compliance requirements and obligations. Sharma holds just under 15% equity in the company.
The startup has hired four banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for the IPO, people with knowledge of the matter have said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU