Paytm Mall ropes in EY to check on fraud, targets Rs 10,000 cr in biz

In an effort to prevent frauds and collusion on its marketplace, Paytm Mall on Sunday said it had entered into a tie-up with global advisory firm EY that will undertake frequent audits to identify, analyse and monitor any criminal activity.

EY would provide various in-built and outsourced processes to recommend global practices that will be applied to build a ‘Technology driven Fraud Prevention System’ the company said. While there have been some incidents of fraud by sellers in the past on Paytm Mall’s platform, the company said this would help in building a more ...