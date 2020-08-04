Paytm Money goes live with stockbroking services on its platform

The broking industry is likely to get even more competitive with starting its stockbroking operations, at lower charges as part of its introductory offer.

The platform was already offering investing in mutual fund products and national pension system products.

Traders prefer the discount broking model as the brokerage charges are flat, regardless of the volume of trades. will be charging Rs 15 per trade, as against Rs 20 per trade charged by other discount brokers.

Investors will have to bear Rs 250 annual charges plus goods and services tax (GST) annually, as against Rs 500 charged by other brokers.

The one-time account opening fees would be Rs 150+GST, as against Rs 300+GST, which is the industry practice.

The digital investment platform that is backed by Patym parent One97 Communications, went live with its stock broking services on Monday.

Market participants say the move could trigger further consolidation in the industry.

“After arrival of discount brokers, the brokerage charges were already on the lower side and margins had got squeezed. Paytm Money’s arrival will pose challenges for other players to hold onto their market shares,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research and Advisory.

“If also offers payment gateway facilities along with broking, it can lead to margin pressure for bank-backed brokers,” he added.

Currently, discount broker is largest broking house in the country int terms of active clients.

“With another technology-driven player, which is backed by strong private equity investors, the broking landscape could go through another phase of transition,” said senior executive at a broking house.

Incidentally, Paytm Money’s entry in the industry comes at a time when it is going through several regulatory changes. From August, upfront margin collection for equity trading has become effective, which is likely to reduce volumes of leveraged intra-day trades.

The provisions pertaining to pledging of client securities are also being changed.

There has also been buzz lately that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering giving direct market access to investors, which could potentially allow direct trading on exchanges without the need for brokers. However, there is nothing officially announced on these lines.