Paytm parent firm to price IPO at Rs 18,300 crore, reveals RHP

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, will price its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 18,300 crore with fresh issue worth up to Rs 8,300 crore, and offer for sale at Rs 10,000 crore, it said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), filed on Wednesday.

Paytm’s will be the largest market debut in India yet. It increased its issue size from the earlier Rs 16,600 crore due to increased investor demand.

The selling shareholders in the company include Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited, Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Limited, Elevation Capital V Limited, SAIF III Mauritius Company Limited, SAIF Partners India IV Limited, SVF Panther (Cayman) Limited and BH International Holdings, according to the RHP.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, reported an increase of 62 per cent in its revenue from operations to Rs 890.8 crore, the document added.