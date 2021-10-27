Paytm parent firm to price IPO at Rs 18,300 crore, reveals RHP

-
ALSO READ
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
Raining IPOs: Industry participants say new filings could cross 100 in 2021
Mutual funds went big on IPOs: Here're the top buys and sells in July
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
-
One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, will price its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 18,300 crore with fresh issue worth up to Rs 8,300 crore, and offer for sale at Rs 10,000 crore, it said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), filed on Wednesday.
Paytm’s IPO will be the largest market debut in India yet. It increased its IPO issue size from the earlier Rs 16,600 crore due to increased investor demand.
The selling shareholders in the company include Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited, Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Limited, Elevation Capital V Limited, SAIF III Mauritius Company Limited, SAIF Partners India IV Limited, SVF Panther (Cayman) Limited and BH International Holdings, according to the RHP.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Paytm reported an increase of 62 per cent in its revenue from operations to Rs 890.8 crore, the document added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU