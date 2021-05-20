Paytm Payments Bank continues to lead beneficiary banks on UPI, shows data

-
Paytm Payments Bank has again emerged as the largest beneficiary on the unified payments interface (UPI) platform, with 430.04 million transactions in April, followed by SBI in the pecking order with 396.3 million transactions.
Private lender YES Bank is third on the list with 359.78 million transactions, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank. Beneficiary banks are the banks of the account holder who are receiving money.
