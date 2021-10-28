Paytm pegs IPO at $20 bn valuation, Vijay Sharma says life to become QSQT

will be valued at $19.5 billion to $20 billion in its forthcoming initial public offering, as the company looks at raising a whooping Rs 18,300 crore in the country’s largest public offering. The fintech giant was valued at $16 billion when it last raised funds two years ago.

The was priced at a lower valuation so that more people can participate, said Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a press briefing. The size has been raised to Rs 18,300 crore from the earlier Rs 16,600 crore due to increased demand from investors.

is offering its shares in the price range of Rs 2,080-2,150 in the multiples of 6 aggregating to Rs 18,300 crore.

Channeling his love for Indian cinema, Sharma made a reference to "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak," the 1988 hit Indian film. "Our life is going to become QSQT now or quarter se quarter tak (from one quarter to next)," said Sharma. He added that there is no interesting acquisition target on the horizon and the company is more focused on building itself as compared to buying. "But never say never," he said.

The founder said, "We have been getting personal messages from investors requesting for an allocation in the Paytm These people have never invested before in a listed company in India.

According to the company’s red herring prospectus, Paytm’s total user base has increased to 337 million registered consumers and over 21.8 million registered merchants, as of June 30, 2021.

Although it is not profitable yet, the company’s contribution margin also rose significantly to 27.4 per cent in Q1FY22, up from 14.9 per cent in Q1FY21. “I don't think that we need to go out and set a specific timeline for that (profitability). The important thing to note is that we are heading in that direction as our costs are reducing and contributions are increasing. We have not set a specific timeline also because India is a growth market and there is no reason why we should not invest even more,” Sharma told Business Standard.

Sharma further added that Paytm is going to have "100 per cent flexible" working for its employees "for good". This has also helped Paytm recruit from smaller towns and cities. "We have started recruiting in tier-2, tier-3 towns. We have started recruiting in Jalandhar and and far away Ludhiana or for that matter in Cuttack, Orissa...This (pandemic) is sort of some boon that we've received because the amount of talent requirement and engineering talent requirement sitting in key cities (like) Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune is not enough...So we are here for good for flexible working," he said.

Paytm had 11,500 employees as of June 2021, said President and Group Chief Financial Officer Madhur Deora said.

Roughly half of the offer for sale (OFS) in Paytm’s IPO, which recently got approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be done by Chinese investor Ant Financial. The OFS size has now inched up to Rs 10,000 crore, in which Ant Financial is offloading shares worth Rs 4,704 crore, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will be offloading shared worth Rs 402.6 crore, Japan's Softbank will offload Rs 1,689 crore. SAIF III Mauritius fund will offload Rs 1,327.6 crore. Other investors too will offload some part of their holdings

Paytm has built a multi-stack architecture through the payment options offered by the company — Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), credit cards/debit cards, Paytm PoS, All-in-One QR code, and Soundbox, among others.

Sharma also said that Paytm Mall is a separate business and the parent company is not investing any more money in it. “The ecommerce business, with its logistical and investment requirements, is a totally different demon. So, we separated when the customer value and the kind of business that we should include in the Paytm ecosystem was clearly identified. I think that was a wise decision on our part,” he told Business Standard.

Paytm, over the past three financial years, has seen a continuous decline in the losses from Rs 4,212 crore in FY19 to Rs 2,468 crore in FY20 to Rs 1,655 crore in FY21. Paytm’s losses for the quarter ended June stood at Rs 381 crore.

The company said that its bet on the financial services space has taken off as the payments and financial services vertical contributes to almost 80 per cent of the company’s revenue. As per Paytm’s red herring prospectus, the company’s payments and financial services revenue alone stood at Rs 689 crore in Q1 FY22.

With a total user base of 330 million and 22 million merchants onboard on his platform, Sharma says that India’s financial services sector is at the cusp of revolution and the company aims to serve the underserved and unserved markets in the country.