Paytm president and financial services head Amit Nayyar quits ahead of IPO

IPO-bound Paytm’s president Amit Nayyar has quit the company, two people close to the development said.

Nayyar joined in August 2019 and led the firm’s foray into verticals across lending, insurance distribution, non-life insurance, wealth management, and stock broking.

He was responsible for strategy, leadership hiring, (M&A), licensing, and strategic partnerships.

At the group level, he led group corporate development, M&A and key external senior relationships along with selective Investor engagements.

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson said: "As a company, we do not comment on personnel changes. We have built an incredible management team with some of the most reputed names in the industry, who are focused on driving growth at "

Other people to have exited the company in the last few months include names like Rohit Thakur, the chief human resource officer, Amit Veer, chief business officer and senior vice president of user growth and Jaskaran Singh Kapany, the head of marketing of Paytm.