Paytm provides technological support to Japan's payment app PayPay

-
ALSO READ
Paytm crosses 1.2 bn monthly transactions, maintains leadership position
Promote competition
Paytm Payments Bank becomes the largest beneficiary on UPI platform
RBI working committee in favour of setting up NPCI-type agency for fintechs
Paytm Payments Bank leads cashless toll market with six million FASTags
-
Indian digital payments firm Paytm is providing technological support to Japan’s payment app PayPay, which multinational conglomerate SoftBank is aiming to take public. Noida-based Paytm may also get some stake in PayPay.
PayPay is a QR (quick response) code-based payment app. It is a joint venture between SoftBank and Yahoo Japan, with Paytm as a technology partner. It was founded in June 2018. PayPay has nearly 40 million users and has witnessed 2 billion annual transactions.
“We want PayPay to IPO in the future so that they would become independent,” said Junichi Miyakawa, who became chief executive of SoftBank Corp last month, at an earnings briefing. “So rather than having the dependent business model that they have now, we want them to be independent. And I don’t think that would be too far out in the future.”
SoftBank said PayPay has been growing by 2.5 times year-on-year, and the firm is expected to continue to maintain that momentum. The number of merchants has increased to 3.60 million. SoftBank revealed that PayPay’s GMV (gross merchandise volume), a measure of transaction volume, reached 3.2 trillion yen in the year ended March.
Z Holdings, the parent of Yahoo Japan, will be collaborating with PayPay and expand different businesses.PayPay is expected to become a super app and a gateway to the fintech ecosystem.
“PayPay Card, PayPay Bank. I mean there’s a lot of collaborations that have begun,” said Miyakawa. “So we will continue to build on this.”
Investment giant Softbank Group on Wednesday reported an annual net profit of $45.8 billion. This is the best ever result for a Japanese company. It is getting the rewards of tech share rallies to recover from last year's record loss.
SoftBank has backed top companies in areas ranging from artificial intelligence to biotechnology through its $100 billion Vision Fund. During the fiscal year, the global economic situation was greatly affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and the pandemic that followed, which continues to this day. Governments around the world are implementing fiscal stimulus and monetary easing measures to counter the economic impacts of the pandemic. Expectations that vaccination programs progress in some countries will encourage greater economic activity have led to a sharp overall market recovery in the second half of the fiscal year, with new capital continuing to flow in.
“In particular, the technology sector, where the Company focuses its investment strategies, has been positively impacted by the accelerated adoption of digital services to address the pandemic,” said SoftBank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU