Paytm's Vijay Shekhar, Innov8 CEO invest in startup Supersourcing

-
ALSO READ
Holistic plan needed to spur domestic funding for startups: Nasscom
21% startups and MSMEs benefited from govt Schemes in 2020: Survey
Healthcare platform MediBuddy closes $40 million funding round
Flipkart picks 8 finalists for startup accelerator program; $25,000 grant
Edtech startup Newton School raises $5 million Series A round of financing
-
Digital payment firm Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and co-working space provider Innov8 CEO Ritesh Malik have invested in eight-month-old company Supersourcing, the startup said on Monday.
Supersourcing founder Mayank Pratap Singh said the company will hold the funds and spend only when necessary.
"Billionaire investors Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Dr Ritesh Malik, and Nikhil Sharma have helped Indore-based Supersourcing raise Rs 1.5 crore in a round of seed funding," Supersourcing said in a statement.
Singh said the company aims to build back the trust in the IT outsourcing industry, which can only happen when the right work reaches the right companies for the right price.
Supersourcing is an IT agency recommendation platform.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU