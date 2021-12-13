Paytm says loan disbursements up 414% to 2.7 mn in first two months of Q3

-
The number of loans disbursed through Paytm increased 414 per cent to 2.7 million in the first two months of the November quarter (Q3) on a year-on-year basis, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.
The fintech giant, which had a weak listing on the bourses in November and announced its Q2 (September quarter) results almost three weeks back, has come out with its operational performance for the first two months of Q3.
Value of loans disbursed through the platform grew 375 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,320 crore ($178 million) in the first two months of Q3. “We have seen across each of the lending products, i.e. Paytm Postpaid, Personal Loans and Merchant Loans. Growth momentum in GMV (gross merchandise value) continues in the first two months of the quarter, due to strong performance during the festive season, which continues post festive season,” the company said.
The platform’s GMV for the first two months of the quarter was approximately Rs 1.7 trillion ($22.4 billion), growing 129 per cent Y-o-Y.
Paytm’s monthly transacting users (MTU) has consistently grown through FY21 and in the first two quarters of FY22. That trend has continued in the third quarter of FY22 with 63.2 million average MTUs seen in the first two months of the quarter, which translates into a growth of 36 per cent Y-o-Y.
Payments devices deployed by the fintech company at storefronts reached 1.6 million in November 2021, increasing by 0.3 million in the first two months of the quarter: “The total number of devices deployed across our merchant base has increased from 0.9 million as on June 30, to approximately 1.3 million as on September 30, to approximately 1.6 million as on November 30,” the company said.
Earlier in November, the company said its net loss widened 11 per cent to Rs 482 crore in the quarter ended September (Q2) on a year on year basis, and increased 28 per cent compared to the quarter ended June. Revenue from operations grew 64 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,090 crore in Q2FY22, while total expenses jumped to nearly Rs 1,600 crore from Rs 1,170 crore a year ago.
The company’s shares were trading at Rs 1,562 at 1:58 PM today. Its current market capitalisation is a little over Rs 1 trillion, down more than 30 per cent from the IPO valuation of around Rs 1.5 trillion ($20 billion).
