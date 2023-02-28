JUST IN
Business Standard

Paytm shareholding changes: Ant exceeds 25% mark, MFs increase their stake

The revised shareholding pattern shows that mutual funds have further increased their position since December 2022 from 1.73 per cent to 2.68 per cent

Topics
Paytm | Ant Financial | Mutual Fund investments

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Paytm
Photo: Bloomberg

Chinese investor Ant Financials and domestic mutual fund players have increased their stake in digital payments and financial services firm Paytm post its recent buyback. The company in a regulatory filing updated its shareholding pattern, which shows Ant Financial’s holding in the company go up slightly from 24.86 per cent as of December 31, 2022 to 25.47 per cent now.

Read our full coverage on Paytm

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 00:26 IST

