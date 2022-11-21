JUST IN
News
Business Standard

Paytm users can now make UPI payments to mobiles with third-party UPI apps

Paytm Payments Bank says the move facilitates interoperability across all UPI-based payment apps, ensuring a superfast and seamless experience

Topics
Paytm | UPI transactions | Paytm Payments Bank

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

PayTm
Photo: Shutterstock

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has announced that users on the Paytm app will now be able to make UPI payments to mobile numbers across all UPI payment apps, even if the recipient is not registered with Paytm.

With this, Paytm app users can instantly send and receive money to and from any mobile number with a registered UPI ID, regardless of who the service provider is.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has enabled all payment services providers to access its universal database and make UPI payments interoperable, the firm said in a statement.

This gives users the benefit of interoperability across all UPI-based payment apps, ensuring a superfast and seamless payments experience, the statement further said.

“This is an important move for the UPI ecosystem, as it will enable more users to send money to any UPI app, encouraging wider adoption.

We continue to lead UPI payments, empowering users with a robust infrastructure for seamless and secure payments. This further strengthens our mission to drive financial inclusion in the country,” said a Paytm Payments Bank Limited spokesperson.

How to send money to other UPI apps:

  • In the ‘UPI Money Transfer’ section of the Paytm app, tap on ‘To UPI Apps’.
  • Tap on ‘Enter Mobile No. of any UPI app’ and enter the mobile number of the recipient.
  • Enter the amount and tap on ‘Pay Now’ for instant transfer of money.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 13:36 IST

`
