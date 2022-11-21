Paytm users can now make UPI payments to mobiles with third-party UPI apps

Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has announced that users on the app will now be able to make UPI payments to mobile numbers across all UPI payment apps, even if the recipient is not registered with .

With this, Paytm app users can instantly send and receive money to and from any mobile number with a registered UPI ID, regardless of who the service provider is.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has enabled all payment services providers to access its universal database and make UPI payments interoperable, the firm said in a statement.

This gives users the benefit of interoperability across all UPI-based payment apps, ensuring a superfast and seamless payments experience, the statement further said.

“This is an important move for the UPI ecosystem, as it will enable more users to send money to any UPI app, encouraging wider adoption.

We continue to lead UPI payments, empowering users with a robust infrastructure for seamless and secure payments. This further strengthens our mission to drive financial inclusion in the country,” said a Limited spokesperson.