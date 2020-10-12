PE firm PAG-led group to buy pharma firm Anjan Drug for undisclosed sum

-
ALSO READ
Govt notifies incentive scheme for local API manufacturing to cut imports
Investors should stick to stocks of firms focused on domestic market
Hetero to launch Covid drug Remdesivir under brand name Covifor in India
As domestic sales decline, drug makers focus on exports to sustain growth
Covid-19 crisis: Indian drug companies yet to get nod to market remdesivir
-
PAG, a leading Asia-focused private equity firm, along with consortium partners CX Partners and Samara Capital, has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The company founded by C Kalaichelvan in 1990 is a leading supplier of active drug ingredients in the central nervous system therapy segment to some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies in the US, Canada, Brazil and Europe, among other markets.
The acquisition is part of the PAG-led consortium’s strategy to create a best-in-class platform for the development and production of bulk drug ingredients, said the PE firm.
Said Nikhil Srivastava, Managing Director and head of India private equity at PAG: “Partnering with Kalaichelvan and Anjan is a key first step in our plan to create a pre-eminent platform for Indian APIs. The company has a strong customer base in some of the world’s largest and best-regulated pharmaceuticals markets and maintains the highest quality manufacturing standards. On behalf of the consortium, we look forward to working with Kalaichelvan and the company’s management to help them continue on their path to growth.”
With the Anjan deal, the PAG-led consortium is moving towards the creation of a platform to tap into the consolidation opportunities in India’s high-growth API manufacturing industry.
Srivastava further said, “We see the Indian API market as a very attractive opportunity and well positioned for the future. Globally, this sector is currently growing at an estimated eight per cent a year, with India, one of the three largest API producers in the world, growing even faster than that. By building a platform incorporating exceptional API producers like Anjan, we plan to develop a high quality, diversified portfolio of products with a solid client base and a broad range of technical expertise.”
PAG is currently investing out of its $6 billion PAG Asia-III buyout fund and has declared plans to invest up to $1 billion in India over the next few years.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU