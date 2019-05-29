PE funds betting on malls for higher rental yield, rising consumption

Recently, Warburg Pincus, a US-based private equity (PE) fund manager, along with Indian partner Runwal, announced plans to invest $1 billion (nearly Rs 7,000 crore) to build malls in this country. Blackstone, its US counterpart, has already invested a similar amount to acquire malls; it has built a portfolio of nine.

Global sovereign and pension funds such as ADIA, CPPIB, and APG have also invested over $1 billion in different mall investment and development joint ventures (JVs) in India. Very few exits have happened till date in this space, except Singapore’s CapitaLand exiting ...