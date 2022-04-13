PE investments down 31% by value sequentially in Q1CY22: Refinitiv data

-
-
The first quarter of 2022 (Q1) saw a decrease in the number of deals and sum total of equity invested compared with the previous quarter.
Private equity investments in Q1 2022 totalled $8.03 billion, down 30.7 per cent from $11.59 billion in Q4 2021 but up 88.6 per cent ($4.2 billion) from the same quarter in the previous year. The quarter of Q1 2022 witnessed a decline in the total number of deals to 387 from 410 in the previous quarter.
The first quarter of 2021 had seen 286 deals.
Among sectors, Internet Specific and Computer Software garnered most of the investments in Q1 2022, with a total sum equity invested of $3.5 billion compared with $1.5 billion in Q1 2021. Sectors such as Financial Services ($205.8 million), Medical/Health ($42.3 million) and Biotechnology ($6 million) have witnessed a decline in Q1 2022 compared to the year-ago quarter.
|Investment by Quarter
|No. of Deals
|No. of Companies
|No. of Firms
|Sum of Equity Invested ($bn)
|Q1 2021
|286
|278
|335
|4,259.1
|Q2 2021
|320
|308
|402
|7,893.7
|Q3 2021
|473
|461
|544
|16,449.8
|Q4 2021
|410
|393
|557
|11,594.3
|Q1 2022
|387
|368
|511
|8034.0
