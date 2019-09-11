PE investors make a beeline for start-ups to generate higher returns

Last month, private equity (PE) firm WestBridge Capital led a $54.6 million Rs 391 crore Series-B funding in Roppen Transportation Services, which runs motorcycle pooling and taxi start-up Rapido. WestBridge has also backed start-ups such as Design Café, IndiaMart and IndiaQube.

And, it is not alone. On Monday, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) invested $115 million in logistics provider Delhivery. A business daily reported that PE firm Kedaara Capital could lead a new funding round in eyewear chain Lenskart that could value the company at $1 ...