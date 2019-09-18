PE majors TPG, Temasek planning investments in Indian API manufacturers

Private equity (PE) majors TPG and Temasek are planning investments in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers in India to capitalise on supply disruptions from China. The investment interest comes as Indian drugmakers are focusing on specialty products, while relying extensively on Chinese imports for basic ingredients and other raw materials used in medicines.

A crackdown on Chinese manufacturers over pollution has led to supply disruptions in the global market and increase in raw material prices. This is the opportunity PE firms are looking to tap ...