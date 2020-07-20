PE, VCs seek one-time tax holiday to tide over Covid-induced crisis

The country's private equity (PE) players are seeking a one-time from the government amid a steep decline in investment and fundraising activity post the outbreak of covid-19.

Industry body Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA) has written to the government asking for a one-time exemption from long-term capital gains tax for private equity investments for a period of two years. This will be applicable only to primary investments, for securities that are held for at least 36 months, and would be valid for investments made within two years from the date of grant of the tax exemption. Domestic funds and broad-based global funds would be eligible.

For unlisted companies, gains are treated as long-term if shares are held for a period of more than 24 months, and taxed at 10 per cent for non-resident taxpayers. The tax was introduced in the Finance Act 2016 and applied retrospectively from 2012-13.

Experts believe that a tax exemption could especially sweeten the deal for global funds looking for higher risk-adjusted returns and strengthen their case for investing into India. These funds have cornered the lion's share of PE and VC investment in the country in the past few years, and may be sitting on an estimated dry powder of $45-60 billion.

“Several have been seriously impacted by the pandemic and need capital to survive. About 60-70 per cent of FDI comes through private equity, most of which is overseas money, and needs to be tapped in this moment of crisis," said Ashley Menezes, partner & COO, ChrysCapital Advisors and chair, IVCA Regulatory Affairs Committee.

PE investment is typically done with a five to seven-year horizon and is long-term, sticky capital. Global fund activity has been led by control transactions or buyouts as well as growth in large, complex deals of over $100 million.

Menezes believes that taxes collected in the long-term would easily compensate for taxes foregone because of the one-time exemption. "Additional capital will create jobs and spur business growth which, in turn, will boost tax collection in the long-term," Menezes said.

"The government has already extended tax concessions to pension and sovereign wealth funds investing directly into India. Now is the time to consider extending these concessions to all investors," added Vivek Soni, partner and national leader-private equity services, EY India.

The Budget this year had exempted income earned by sovereign wealth funds and pension funds arising from investments in specified infrastructure activities made between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2024 and held for three years. These funds make up less than less than 22 per cent of the total PE/VC capital invested into India over the last three and a half years.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit PE/VC investment activity hard, both globally as well as in India, as investors sit on the sidelines amid the prevailing uncertainty. EY India estimates a 45-60 per cent contraction in Indian PE/VC investment activity this year from the record highs seen in 2019.