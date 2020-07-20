Pedalling into a post-Covid future: How bicycle fever has gripped India

Bicycle, bicycle, bicycle I want to ride my bicycle, bicycle, bicycle... Freddie Mercury of the British rock band Queen penned the song Bicycle Race in 1978 inspired by Tour de France, the famed multiple stage bicycling race. But 42 years later, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed everyone into singing the same tune.

From gym fanatics craving for daily exercise to commuters looking for alternatives to public transport, they all want to ride a bicycle. The bicycle fever that gripped the world since the pandemic is spreading fast in India. Sales have surged, orders are pouring ...