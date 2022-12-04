Peer-to-peer firms need entry into secured lending, says Rajat Gandhi

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending -- basically crowd-funding -- has seen exponential growth in recent years with aggregate exposure now close to Rs 5,000 crore -- more than double the projection made in the Financial Stability Report (FSR) of December 2021. This was mainly because lenders on these platforms are searching for higher yields. Rajat Gandhi, founder and chief executive officer of .com, the country’s largest firm, spoke with Raghu Mohan.

Edited excerpts: