Pension funds, PE may invest in renewable projects, roads after lockdown

PE firm KKR on April 27 announced it would buy the Shapoorji Pallonji group’s solar assets. This is consistent with the thinking in the sector. Even as the lockdown has affected mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in various businesses, companies and deal consultants are certain that renewable power assets would be the first on the sale table.

They will be followed by roads. Both the segments remain hopeful that funds – including pension, sovereign wealth, and private equity – will be willing to invest after lockdown. The number of assets up for sale may, however, outdo ...