Pension, provident funds to get top priority in repayment from IL&FS: NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday said pension and provident funds that had invested in Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) would have top priority in payment from all categories of companies, whether classified as green, amber or red.

While the classified under the green category by the new board of IL&FS have been allowed to service their debt to all secured and unsecured creditors, those under amber category had been allowed to service debts of only senior secured creditors. During the last hearing on May 30, the NCLAT had said that if IL&FS under the amber category were not reclassified into the green category, the appellate tribunal will pass orders asking such to service 100 per cent debt obligations of the provident and pension funds.

On Friday, the new management of IL&FS said that of the 13 companies under the amber category, three had been reclassified as green. Based on the procedure followed by these three companies, the remaining companies would also be placed in the green category over time, the counsel for the new management informed the NCLAT. The matter will be next heard on August 8.

The new board at IL&FS had classified IL&FS group companies into three categories, namely ‘green’, ‘amber’, and ‘red’ based on their financial health and ability to service debt obligations to secured and unsecured creditors. Companies with no cash and not in a position to pay any creditor were classified as red, while those with enough to pay secured creditors but not unsecured ones were put under the amber category.

The firms which have enough money to service all their debts, to the secured as well as unsecured creditors, were classified as green. IL&FS defaulted on debt instruments including loans, bonds and commercial papers (CPs) of more than Rs 4,100 crore as of October 1. The outstanding loan of the IL&FS group is about Rs 60,000 crore, while the debt is over Rs 91,000 crore.